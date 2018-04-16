Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Buckingham Palace transformed into a rainforest A forest of trees was projected onto the iconic royal landmark

The iconic façade of Buckingham Palace was transformed on Sunday night, as a forest of trees were projected on to the building as part of a global conservation initiative in Her Majesty's name. The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project seeks to preserve precious areas of forest for future generations. The projection headlines a week of focus on the rainforest, with representatives of 53 countries gathering in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Summit, during which they will discuss environmental themes and other issues of common interest. The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy will also be the subject of The Queen's Green Planet, a landmark documentary to be broadcast on ITV at 9pm on Monday evening. The much anticipated documentary will see the Queen discussing her commitment to a greener planet whilst in Buckingham Palace's garden, with the programme's presenter, Sir David Attenborough. Watch the video above to see the stunning projection in action.