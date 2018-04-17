Prince William and Kate as you've never seen them before! The couple featured in ITV documentary, The Queen's Green Planet

Prince William and Kate have taken a hands-on approach to supporting the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project. The royal couple, who are due to welcome their third child any day now, appeared in ITV's The Queen's Green Planet on Monday night, where they were seen planting trees in Canada's Great Bear Rainforest during their visit there in September 2016. Viewers also caught a glimpse of the pair in action as they both attempted to catch wild salmon with their bare hands. William was up first, and could be seen hauling a large fish out of the river with both hands, as Kate laughed in support. The Duchess then took her turn, quickly capturing a salmon as she knelt down by the water's edge.

Prince William coud be seen grappling with a large salmon on The Queen's Green Planet

The Queen's Green Planet aired on Monday night – and proved to be a big hit with viewers thanks to the witty rapport and engaging conversation between Her Majesty and Sir David Attenborough. The centrepiece of the show was an exchange between the duo as they strolled through the grounds of Buckingham Palace last summer. Fans were delighted by their informal conversation, whether tutting that health and safety has gone mad, or complaining about a noisy helicopter overhead - which the Queen jokingly blamed on US President Donald Trump.

Wife Kate also managed to capture a fish with her bare hands

"Can we have a full series of the Queen and David Attenborough doing really mundane things and having a natter? Like wandering around a museum, doing the big shop at Waitrose, anything really. So good together," one viewer tweeted. A second joked that the pair were "friendship goals", while another wrote: "If, by the grace of God, I ever make it to 91 (and for both nearly 92) I pray I might have the ability, stamina and joy of these two."

