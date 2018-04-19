Loading the player...

Revealed: How long it will take Kate Middleton to get to the hospital The Duchess of Cambridge is due to welcome her third child any day now

With the imminent arrival of the third royal baby, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are prepared for a swift dash to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital from Kensington Palace at any moment. Prince William and Kate will have to travel a mere 0.7 miles, which should take them less than ten minutes. However, it does depend on the time of day as rush hour may prolong their journey. Although with royal protection officers on hand, the couple will no doubt manage to avoid traffic when Kate does go into labour.

Kate will give birth to her third baby at the Lindo Wing

William, 35, will most likely be by Kate's side throughout her time in hospital. When the royal gave birth to Prince George in 2015, William was based at RAF Valley, Anglesey as a RAF Search and Rescue pilot - he had a private helicopter on standby to take him to London. This time round, the pair are both in London, with William taking part in a series of Commonwealth events in central London alongside his brother Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle.

This is the third child for the royal couple

Kate, 36, has refrained from making any more public appearances as her baby is due any day now. The hospital, based in Paddington, has prepared for the arrival of the new Prince or Princess by setting up barriers outside their exclusive Lindo Wing. Over the past week, royal fans have been camping outside in the hope of catching a glimpse of the Cambridge family and the new baby following the birth. The baby will arrive around four weeks before another major royal event - the wedding of Harry and Meghan, who are getting married on 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

