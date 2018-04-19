Prince Alexander marks second birthday with adorable photoshoot The toddler is Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's first-born

Sweden's Prince Alexander has turned two years old, and to mark the special occasion his parents, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, have released two adorable new photographs. In the snaps, which were taken last week at Stockholm Palace, the curious tot can be seen exploring the exterior grounds of the royal residence. For the shoot, the gorgeous blonde-haired Prince wore a red rain coat and bright yellow jumper, which were teamed with beige trousers and brown shoes.

Alexander, who became a big brother to Prince Gabriel last summer, will reportedly mark his big day with family and friends in Stockholm. Judging by past official family birthday pictures, the little Prince will be treated to a very delicious birthday cake and will most likely by surrounded by all his royal cousins. Alexander enjoys family play dates with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, and Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill's three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and newborn Princess Adrienne.

To celebrate his first birthday last year, the palace released the most adorable set of portraits of Alexander. On this occasion, proud parents Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia featured in one of the family snaps, looking picture perfect as they cuddled their son. A second photo showed the birthday boy opening a present, looking very smart in a button-down shirt and navy trousers. The little Prince also posed outdoors, beaming widely at the camera to reveal his two top and bottom front teeth.

The beautiful photos were shared on Facebook and Instagram as well as the royal palace's official website. Fans were quick to compliment Alexander, with one writing: "What a smile and sparkling eyes, like his mother and father." A second posted: "Cute little boy! A real prince, now it's just the white horse missing.