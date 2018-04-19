Loading the player...

How Kate is bonding with Princess Charlotte days before welcoming baby The Duchess is set to become a mother of three any day now

The Duchess of Cambridge is soon to become a mother of three after the arrival of the third royal baby, and has come back to London in preparation for the birth. And with Prince George, four, back at school following the Easter holidays, Kate has been able to spend some quality time with her youngest, Princess Charlotte, two, before the little girl becomes a big sister. Charlotte isn't due to go back to nursery until next Thursday, giving Kate plenty of time to dote on her before her attention is divided between three children. Charlotte and Kate have a close bond, and the doting mum will not want her daughter to feel left out once the new baby arrives. Kate has often spoken out about her little girl, who love activities such as making pizza, playing tennis and dancing. Charlotte is also known to keep her parents on her toes, with the Duchess once revealing: "She is very cute but she has got quite a feisty side."

The Duchess of Cambridge is spending quality time with Princess Charlotte before she becomes a big sister

An older sister to Pippa, 35, and James, 30, Kate is only too aware of the dynamics that come with three children, and had previously said that she wanted "at least" three children, to be able to give her children the same sort of family environment that she grew up in. The Duchess is incredibly close to her family, and spent time over the Easter holidays with her parents Carole and Michael Middleton at her childhood home in Bucklebury.

Kate has said previously that she wants "at least" three children

Kate is due to welcome her baby any day now, and St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London has prepared for the arrival of the new Prince or Princess by setting up barriers outside their exclusive Lindo Wing, where Kate will give birth. Over the past week, royal fans have been camping outside in the hope of catching a glimpse of the Cambridge family and the new baby following the birth. The baby will arrive around four weeks before another major royal event – the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are getting married on 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

