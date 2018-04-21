Revealed: the special connection Kate Middleton's new baby and Princess Charlotte will share from today We bet Princess Charlotte will be a very proud big sister…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new arrival will share a very special bond with big sister Princess Charlotte from Saturday. The new royal baby will share a star sign with little Charlotte - Taurus - which falls from 20 April until 21 May. So, based on the fact the baby will arrive this month, the two will be star sign siblings! Princess Charlotte, who was born on the 2nd May, will celebrate her third birthday not long after the baby's arrival.

Princess Charlotte's star sign is Taurus, just like the new royal baby's

Taurus children are thought to be artistic, loyal and cheerful - so Kate and William are bound to feel blessed with Princess Charlotte's mini-me, little boy or little girl. Prince George, born on 22 July, is between the Leo and Cancer signs, suggesting he is outgoing, loving and sentimental.

Kate went past her due date with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, so we could still be waiting a while to see the new royal baby - but she is expected to give birth any day now. This weekend could very well be the last one the Duke and Duchess and their two children will enjoy as a family of four - and the tight unit will no doubt be making the most of the precious family days.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will soon welcome their new arrival at the Lindo Wing

Kate will most likely choose to stay in London this weekend, nearer the hospital just in case - her maternity unit is only a quick 10-minute dash from their home in Kensington Palace, and it would mean she and husband Prince William were closer to the Queen's birthday celebrations on Saturday evening. The monarch, who turns 92 this year, will be enjoying an exciting concert at London's Royal Albert Hall which will be broadcast live on BBC1.

The Lindo Wing is where Kate gave birth to George and Charlotte in 2013 and 2015 respectively. Over the past week, royal fans have been camping outside in the hope of catching a glimpse of the Cambridge family. The royal baby will arrive less than a month before another major royal event – the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are getting married on 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

