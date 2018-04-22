The one thing Kate won't have to worry about for a long time if the royal baby is a girl The new royal baby is due any day now

The Duchess of Cambridge is soon to be a mother of three children under the age of five, and if she gives birth to a baby girl, there is something in particular she won't need to worry about – and that's buying new baby clothes! The baby is due to be born just weeks before big sister, Princess Charlotte's third birthday on 2 May,and with this in mind, thrifty Kate will be able to keep hold of Charlotte's clothes to pass onto her youngest. When Charlotte was first pictured in Kate's arms outside the Lindo Wing in 2015, she was dressed in a sweet bonnet from a boutique in Spain, which had been gifted to her from the mother of her Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrello. Like a lot of her clothes, the bonnet in particular has a special meaning behind it, and perhaps Kate will choose to dress the new baby in it too.

The Duchess of Cambridge will be able to pass on Princess Charlotte's clothes to the new baby if she has a girl

Charlotte herself has already been known to wear her outfits more than once. In 2017, the little Princess was pictured in a gorgeous polka dot smock dress by Liberty to the Trooping the Colour parade in June, and again in July while boarding a helicopter in Hamburg. Kate likes to dress Charlotte in patterned dresses and Mary Jane shoes, and the two-year-old is more often than not seen with a bow in her hair. Accessories will no doubt also be kept back for the baby should they be a girl.

Both George and Charlotte have been dressed in recycled outfits

If the baby is a boy and the weather continues to stay sunny in the UK, then Kate will also be fine, as oldest child, Prince George, four, was born in a July – during a particularly hot summer. George has also been known to wear recycled outfits, including Prince William's romper suit, which he had worn to Prince Harry's christening in 1984, to the Trooping the Colour parade in 2015.

Kate is due to welcome her baby any day now, and St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London has prepared for the arrival of the new Prince or Princess by setting up barriers outside their exclusive Lindo Wing, where Kate will give birth. Over the past week, royal fans have been camping outside in the hope of catching a glimpse of the Cambridge family. The baby will arrive around four weeks before another major royal event – the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are getting married on 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor.