Royal baby: Kate Middleton admitted to hospital in labour Prince William and Kate are welcoming baby number three at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's hospital

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge has gone into labour! The official Twitter account announced the exciting news on Twitter shortly before 8.30 am on Monday in a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Kate is in labour with her third child

Fans of the royal family have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the royal baby ever since the barriers were set up ahead of the birth at the Lindo Wing on 9 April. The Palace previously announced that William and Kate are expecting their third child in April, but did not give an exact due date. HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash has opened up about covering the first two royal births, for Prince George in July 2013 and Princess Charlotte in May 2015, and what fans can expect with the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third bundle of joy. She said: "I covered the two previous royal births at the Lindo Wing and both have been very exciting moments for the media and royal watchers."

Kate and William welcomed Princess Charlotte at the Lindo Wing in May 2015

She continued: "Prince George's arrival happened at the end of the first Great Kate Wait, which saw many of us spend days outside the hospital. Lots of royal fans even started camping outside to ensure they'd be there for his first public appearance." Like with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the public have been kept in the dark about the royal baby's gender until he or she will be born.

