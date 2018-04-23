Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to meet their new baby brother The royal siblings arrived at the Lindo Wing with dad Prince William

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have arrived to meet their newborn baby brother for the very first time. The royal siblings arrived at the Lindo Wing from Kensington Palace on Monday afternoon, brought to the hospital by their dad Prince William, less than six hours after the birth. George appeared a little shy as he emerged from the car, but his sister Charlotte confidently waved for the waiting press, turning and smiling for the cameras as they walked up the steps to see mum Kate Middleton and the new addition to their family. George, four, looked smart in his uniform having earlier attended school at Thomas's Battersea, while Charlotte, two, was dressed in a little blue floral dress and a matching blue cardigan. It comes almost three years to the day after George was pictured arriving at the Lindo Wing to meet Charlotte for the first time following her birth on 2 May 2015.

Kate welcomed her third baby with Prince William at 11.01am on 23 April. A statement from Kensington Palace confirmed: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

The Duchess was in familiar hands for the birth of her third child. Consultant obstetrician Guy Thorpe-Beeston and consultant gynaecologist Alan Farthing were the two senior royal doctors overseeing the birth. Both were called in for the arrival of Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015. Midwives also attended to Kate at the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, with a team of more than 20 top medical experts also be on standby in case of an emergency.

The baby Prince is fifth in line to the throne, and the Queen and Prince Philip's sixth great-grandchild. His title will be HRH Prince of Cambridge. It has been noted that the royal baby has a very patriotic birthday – St George's Day. The newborn also shares a birthday with Lady Gabriella Windsor - the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who was born at the Lindo Wing on 23 April 23 1981. The baby just missed out on arriving on the Queen's 92nd birthday, which was on Saturday, and came six days before William and Kate celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary on 29 April.