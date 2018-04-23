Prince William starts paternity leave as Duchess Kate prepares to welcome third baby The third royal baby is on the way!

With the third royal baby on its way, the Duke of Cambridge has officially started his paternity leave. William, 35, was by his wife Kate's side as she was admitted to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning. The timing appears to be perfect, given that the Prince has no scheduled engagements for the rest of the week. His last appearance was on Saturday evening where he joined other members of the royal family to celebrate the Queen's 92nd birthday.

It is not yet known how much time William will take off from royal duties as he has been representing the Queen at various Commonwealth events this month. When Princess Charlotte was born in 2015, the second in line to the throne was still working as air ambulance pilot and had six weeks of unpaid leave to support Kate. He left his position with the East Anglian Air Ambulance last July to assume a more active role in royal duties. A source told The Express: "It is likely to be a short time off but it is not known for how long."

The couple are welcoming their third child

The Duchess' final engagement was on 22 March, when she celebrated the Commonwealth with William. It is believed that Kate, 36, will have about six months off from attending official engagements. However, she is expected to make public appearances at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding and Trooping the Colour on 9 June, as well as the third royal baby's christening. This will be the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child - a younger sibling to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The birth will be celebrated with a 41-gun salute in Green Park or Hyde Park - and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

