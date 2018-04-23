The Duchess of Cornwall reveals she loves to 'spoil' her granchildren Prince Charles and his wife have nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren between them

Just days before Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third baby, Prince Charles' wife, the Duchess of Cornwall opened up about being a grandmother for a new documentary, The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, which airs on ITV on Monday night. Camilla calls being a grandmother "wonderful" in the programme, set to air on the same day that William and Kate welcomed their newborn. "Yes, I'd recommend it to everybody," she enthuses. "It's very nice because you haven't got the full responsibility. You can give them a wonderful time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won't allow them to have and then give them back again."

Prince Charles and Camilla, who married in 2005, have nine grandchildren and step-grandchildren between them: Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes is mum to Eliza, 10, and eight-year-old twins Gus and Louis, and her son Tom has two children, Lola, ten, and Freddy, eight. Meanwhile, stepson Prince William has three children; Prince George, four, Princess Charlotte, two, and their third baby, a boy, which was born on St. George's Day at 11.01pm.

Camilla went on to reveal that if her younger grandchildren see her on TV, "they rather tend to wave", adding: "I don't know if they expect me to wave back again!"

Prince Charles also speaks of his "darling wife" in the documentary, giving an insight into the Duchess' passion for charity work and making a difference in people's lives. "She does have a wonderful way with people, you see, that's the special thing," says the royal. "I mean, she's remarkable, really. She is the best listener in the world, you see, so she can get anything out of anybody and find out their life history in a very quick, short time."

Camilla with her son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes Photo: Getty Images

The programme also delves into the question of whether Camilla will one day be Queen. A friend of the Duchess', Gyles Brandreth, reveals: "If you had asked Camilla years ago, whether she would be interested in becoming queen, she'd have laughed at the idea. She would have said, 'Hey, how horrific!'"

The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, airs Monday at 9pm on ITV.