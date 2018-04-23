Loading the player...

How Holly Willoughby guessed the gender of Prince William and Kate Middleton's baby Do you think they guessed the royal baby gender right?

While the UK watches and waits to welcome the new royal baby, and find out whether it is a boy or a girl – it looks like Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield already know, thanks to a physic banana! The pair guessed the gender of the baby on This Morning by cutting into the banana, which allegedly can tell the future. The breakfast show's official Twitter account shared a gif of Holly slicing into the banana, writing: "According to the psychic banana, it's a boy!" This isn't the first time Phil and Holly have used the banana, as they previously took viewer questions about their futures while using the fun trick. According to Holly, if a dot appears when you cut off the end of the banana, the answer to whatever question you ask is no. But if it is a 'y' shape, the answer will be yes!

Holly and Phil think Kate is having a second boy

Holly and Phil aren't the only celebrities who are anticipating the arrival of the royal baby, as others have taken to Twitter to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new arrival. Comedienne Katherine Ryan jokily tweeted: "I like the #royalbaby and your baby and all babies! If anything, I want MORE COVERAGE," while weather presenter Laura Tobin added: "So exciting. The next #royalbaby is on it's way. It's a shame they already have a George!"

READ: Prince William starts paternity leave as Duchess Kate prepares to welcome third baby

Fans of the royal family were also delighted to hear the news, with one writing: "I'm very excited about the royal baby and I don't care who tries to stop me, I'm feeling full excitement, I love babies being born," while another added: "That would be so British if our new Royal baby is born today on St George's day. Good luck."

ROYAL BABY: All the news, photos and videos as it happens