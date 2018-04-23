William and Kate's baby Prince is already breaking records! Find out how The baby boy weighed more than both Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate's newborn baby son is already breaking records! The little Prince, who was born at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital at 11.01 on the morning of 23 April, is officially Kate's heaviest baby to date. The new Prince of Cambridge weighed in at 8lbs, 7oz – heavier than both his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. George weighed 8lbs, 6oz when he arrived into the world on 22 July 2013, while younger sister Charlotte weighed slightly less, 8lbs 3oz, at the time of her birth on 2 May 2015. The average weight of a baby in the UK is around 7lbs, 7oz – 3.5kg.

The new Prince is not the heaviest royal baby in recent years, however.Savannah Phillips, the daughter of Peter Phillips, just about retains that title, having weighed 8lbs, 8oz when she was born in December 2010. Prince George, meanwhile, was the heaviest future king to be born in recent years. His father, Prince William, weighed 7lb 1.5oz in 1982, while Prince Charles weighed 7lb 6oz in 1948. In comparison, Prince Harry weighed 6lb 14oz when he was born in September 1984.

The news of the Prince's birth was announced by Kensington Palace in a statement released on Twitter. It read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." A second tweet read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."