Royal baby update: Prince William leaves hospital to pick up Prince George and Princess Charlotte The baby's name will be announced in due course

Beaming from ear-to-ear, Prince William had plenty of reason to smile as he left the Lindo Wing on Monday afternoon, just hours after his wife Kate gave birth. The doting dad emerged to cheers and applause and told crowds that he would be "back in a minute" as he headed home to Kensington Palace to fetch his four-year-old son Prince George and two-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. George had attended school at Thomas's Battersea as normal that day, while Charlotte was at home with her nanny.

William made the quick seven-minute drive to the palace and is due to return with his youngsters, who are no doubt eager to see their mum Kate and their new baby brother at the hospital. When Charlotte was born in May 2015, her big brother George paid a visit to the Lindo Wing, with William driving home to collect his son and returning shortly after. George spent a few minutes at the hospital, before leaving via a back door with his nanny and a personal protection officer, allowing William, Kate and baby Charlotte to make their grand departure together.

William told crowds he would be "back in a minute" as he headed home to Kensington Palace

George was only 21 months old at the time, which may explain why he didn't pose for photos on the Lindo Wing steps with his parents and baby sister – Charlotte's first big appearance. But now that George and Charlotte are a bit older, the Cambridges may choose to pose for photos on the hospital steps all together – their first appearance as a family-of-five.

The Prince made the quick seven-minute drive to the palace

Prince William and Kate welcomed their third child at 11:01am on Monday 23 April. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." The statement continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

