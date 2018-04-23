A look at the meaning behind Prince George's full name The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge named their first son George Alexander Louis

Following the happy news of the safe arrival of the third royal baby - a second son for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - the world is now waiting to find out what the newborn Prince will be called. The name will have been carefully considered, just like it was with the arrival of Prince George, the couple's first royal baby, who was born on 22 July 2013. The name George has echoes throughout royal history; William and Kate's own son will eventually be the nation's seventh King George, with the Queen’s much-loved father, King George VI, being the last to wear the crown, while his own father, King George V, founded the House of Windsor in 1917.

Prince George's full name paid tribute to several members of his family

Prince George's second name, Alexander, pays tribute to the Queen, whose full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. Royal commentators also noted at the time that Alexandra was one of Kate's favourite names if she were to have a girl – although the Duchess later decided on Charlotte Elizabeth Diana after welcoming their daughter in 2015. George's third name, Louis, is the same middle name as his dad, Prince William, whose full name is William Arthur Philip Louis. It is also likely that the name was given in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh's uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten.

RELATED: William and Kate's baby is already breaking records! Find out why

The third-in-line to the throne was christened George Alexander Louis

George already has a link with his baby brother, who was born at 11.01am on 23 April – St George's Day. Kate and William might consider this when deciding on their son's middle names. Popular choices for the new baby's first name are Albert and Arthur, along with Thomas, Philip and James, while Edward, Henry and Jack are also possibilities. Earlier in the month, William hinted that the baby would be a boy after joking that he would have to name his third baby after Aston Villa football player, Jack Grealish. He reportedly told fans at an Aston Villa match, "I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack… Or Jackie."

RELATED: Princess Charlotte makes history after third baby is born - find out why

Prince George was born on 22 July 2013

The birth of the third royal baby was announced by Kensington Palace on Twitter at 1pm on Monday 23 April. The official statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." A second tweet read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."