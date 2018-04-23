Loading the player...

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she arrives to meet new little brother Prince William and Kate have welcomed a new son

Princess Charlotte was every inch the proud big sister as she arrived at the Lindo Wing to meet her newborn baby brother for the first time. Accompanied by her father Prince William and older brother Prince George, the two-year-old royal appeared to be in great spirits as she waved at the crowd outside St Mary's Hospital in Paddington. Just hours earlier, Kensington palace confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a 8lb 7oz baby boy at 11.01am on St George's Day.

Princess Charlotte seen waving outside the Lindo Wing in Paddington

The appearance marked Charlotte's first public appearance since the royal tour in Germany last July. The Duke of Cambridge looked very much the doting father as he arrived with four-year-old George and Charlotte, who turns three on May 2, from Kensington Palace. George, who has spent the day at school and was dressed in his school uniform, seemed a little shy as he arrived, but Charlotte was full of confidence as she waved at the cameras twice, turning to do so and smiling as she walked up the steps. Just moments after she stepped out, Charlotte immediately became a trending topic on Twitter.

The young royal looked every inch the proud big sister

Earlier in the day, the young Princess made history. She has become the first female royal to benefit from the change of succession law, which states that girls will not be overtaken by any future younger brothers. This means that Charlotte remains fourth-in-line to the throne, while her younger brother, whose name will be announced in due course, will be fifth-in-line. Kensington Palace announced the baby's arrival in a statement shortly after 1pm and said the Queen, the royals and Kate's family were thrilled at the news.

She was joined by Prince William and Prince George

"The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news," the palace said. A formal notice of the birth was placed in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace on an ornate golden stand, and a celebratory over-sized Union Flag was raised from the roof of the Queen's London home.

