The Queen goes horse riding as Kate Middleton gives birth to baby boy Prince William and Kate welcomed a baby boy on Monday morning

While the Duchess of Cambridge was preparing to welcome her third child on Monday morning, the Queen was at her country residence in Windsor enjoying a horse riding session. Her Majesty, who celebrated her 92nd birthday over the weekend, was pictured riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle with her head groom, Terry Pendry. The monarch wrapped up in a silk headscarf and beige coat and looked to be in high spirits during the outing.

Her Majesty was the first person to be told about the arrival of her sixth great-grandchild – a bouncing baby boy who was born at 11:01am on Monday 23 April. A statement from Kensington Palace announced that "the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news". The statement also announced: "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The Queen, pictured in December 2017, was spotted riding in Windsor on Monday

The Queen has showed no signs of slowing down. Over the weekend, she was joined by members of her family at the Royal Albert Hall in London for her birthday concert, where the likes of Kylie Minogue, Shaggy, Craig David and Sir Tom Jones took to the stage. The following morning on Sunday, the monarch was back in Windsor where she helped launch the 2018 London Marathon. She appeared via a video link and pressed the start button, sending more than 40,000 runners on their journey.

George and Charlotte visited their baby brother at hospital

As the Queen waited for news of her great-grandchild, she appeared to indulge in one of her favourite pastimes. The monarch had her first riding lesson at the age of three and was given her first pony, a Shetland mare named Peggy by her grandfather King George V, on her fourth birthday. She was most recently pictured riding in Windsor in December.

