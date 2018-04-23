Loading the player...

Kate reveals worries for baby son during his first ever appearance The third royal baby was born on 23 April – and was introduced to the world shortly before 6pm

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge proudly stood outside the Lindo Wing on Monday 23 April to introduce their new baby boy to the world, and both parents showed off their protective sides as they stood in front of the awaiting press. Kate was heard saying to William that she was worried that the Prince – who was wrapped up in a blanket - was getting cold as they went back inside the hospital, while William told reporters that he was "delighted" and "very happy", although he has "thrice the worry now". The dad-of-three added: "We didn’t keep you waiting too long this time."

Protective mum Kate made sure her newborn son didn't catch a chill

As ever, Kate looked incredible as she stood outside the hospital, dressed in a red lace dress by Jenny Packham, complete with a contrasting white peter pan collar and nude high heels. Her dress looked to have paid a touching nod to the late Princess Diana, who also wore a red and white ensemble when introducing Prince Harry to the world in September 1984. Kate also wore the colours of the England flag to mark St George's Day.

Earlier on in the day, the new Prince had been visited by his siblings, Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, who were picked up by their dad and taken to the hospital to meet the new arrival. The young royals delighted onlookers as they made their brief public appearance, with Charlotte confidently waving to the press, while George – who was dressed in his school uniform – appeared more shy.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte went to see their baby brother at the hospital

News that Kate, 36, had given birth to her third baby was confirmed at 1pm on Monday. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."