Kate and William show rare public display of affection following baby son's arrival The proud parents welcomed a baby boy on Monday 23 April

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge couldn’t have been happier as they greeted the awaiting press outside the Lindo Wing on Monday 23 April to introduce the world to their new baby son. And in doing so, the proud parents showed a rare public display of affection, holding hands as they left the hospital, while William lovingly wrapped his arms around his wife as they posed for photographs with the new Prince. Both beaming and in good spirits, William joked to reporters that he now had "thrice the worry", adding: "We didn’t keep you waiting as long this time."

Kate and William held hands as they took their newborn son home

The baby Prince is fifth in line to the throne, and the Queen and Prince Philip's sixth great-grandchild. His title will be HRH Prince of Cambridge. It has been noted that the royal baby has a very patriotic birthday – St George's Day. The newborn also shares a birthday with Lady Gabriella Windsor - the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, who was born at the Lindo Wing on 23 April 23 1981.

The proud parents introduced the new Prince outside the Lindo Wing on Monday 23 April

Kate was glowing as she left the hospital, dressed in a red and white Jenny Packham dress - keeping with tradition by using the same designer she wore to introduce Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the world. As with her other two children, Kate's dress, like with many of her clothes, appeared to have been well thought out, paying tribute to both the England flag to mark St George's Day, as well as to the late Princess Diana – who also wore red and white to introduce Prince Harry in September 1984.

Earlier in the day Prince George and Princess Charlotte went to meet their new brother

News that Kate, 36, had given birth to her third baby was confirmed at 1pm on Monday. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."