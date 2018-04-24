Revealed: What William and Kate said to each other on the steps of the Lindo Wing The couple welcomed a baby boy, their third child, on 23 April

Prince William and Kate emerged from the Lindo Wing shortly before 6pm on Monday to proudly introduce their baby boy to the world. Less than seven hours after the birth of their third child, the couple looked blissfully happy as they posed outside St Mary's Hospital, smiling and waving to the waiting press as they gave the world its first look at their tiny new arrival. Their photocall was brief, however, with protective mum Kate seemingly worried about her baby son getting cold. Now a lip reader has revealed to the Mirror what the royal couple said to one another as the posed for pictures.

William and Kate proudly posed with their new baby boy on the steps of the Lindo Wing

William, 35, began by asking his wife, "Are you ok with him?" to which Kate replied with a smile, "Yes." Apparently spotting someone in the crowd, the Prince then said: "Look, there he is. Over there" – prompting the couple to wave to the left. "Let's just wave over there," Kate continued, as they waved to the right, before telling her husband: "It's a bit windy. He might get cold. Let's go now." "Sure," William replied.

STORY: Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to meet their new baby brother

Kate, 36, looked incredibly as she made her appearance outside the Lindo Wing, choosing a bright red dress by Jenny Packham - the same designer she chose following the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Onlookers noted that is bore a resemblance to the red outfit chosen by Princess Diana when she and Prince Charles emerged from the Lindo Wing with newborn son Prince Harry in 1984.

The world got its first glimpse of the couple's third child

As the royal couple prepared to drive home to Kensington Palace with their baby boy, William spoke briefly to reporters, saying that he and Kate were "very happy, very delighted", adding: "Thrice the worry now!" He then joked: "We didn't keep you waiting too long this time." Asked about a name, he replied: "You'll find out very soon."

GALLERY: Royal baby: Best pictures of Prince William and Kate's exciting day