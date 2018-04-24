Michelle Obama wants a 'pyjama party' with new royal baby The former First Lady sent her congratulations to the new parents

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has congratulated new parents Prince William and Kate Middleton on the arrival of baby Cambridge number 3, and revealed that she is already planning a pyjama-themed meeting at Kensington Palace with the newborn and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Michelle, 54, took to socia media to send her congratulations to the royal couple on Monday, 23 April, with an adorable throwback snapshot taken during the Obamas' visit to London in April 2016.

"Barack and I are thrilled to congratulate The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their newest arrival!" she wrote. "We hope to meet him soon for a Kensington Palace pajama party. I'll wear my robe!" For her post, Barack Obama's wife shared a picture of Barack and Prince George's famous bedtime meeting at Kensington Palace. At the time George was wearing a personalised My 1st Years robe, which immediately sold out after the pictures were released.

During the state visit in 2016, Barack joked about his meeting with the future King. "I guess you all know why I came this week," he said. "It's no secret. Nothing was going to stop me from wishing happy birthday to her Majesty, or meeting George, who was adorable." The British royals and the former first couple developed a strong relationship during Barack's presidential run. The former head of state and his wife made multiple visits to the UK and hosted the British royals, including Prince Harry, at the White House numerous times. However, it was revealed last month that the pair would not be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on 19 May at Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially became a party of five on 23 April. After Kensington Palace announced that Kate had been admitted to St. Mary's Hospital and in the "early stages of labour," the news of the baby boy's arrival was announced via Kensington Palace just after 1pm.

The Cambridge family hosted the Obamas at Kensington Palace in 2016

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well," the statement read. Like the newborn's older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton's third baby was born at London's St. Mary's Hospital.

