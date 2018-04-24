Loading the player...

Kate Middleton's royal baby receives first visitor: pregnant auntie Pippa! Prince William and Kate welcomed their third child on Monday 23 April

Prince William and Kate's royal baby has had his first visitor! The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa Middleton was spotted leaving Kensington Palace on Tuesday to meet her one-day-old nephew. Pippa, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, was pictured driving away from Apartment 1A – the lavish home where the new royal baby will grow up with his big sister Princess Charlotte and big brother Prince George.

Kate's parents Carole and Michael are also expected to meet the royal baby imminently, as is Kate's brother, James Middleton. Prince William's father Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall will also likely visit the royal family's latest addition in the near future, making the short trip from Clarence House to Kensington Palace. Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle, who live next door at Kensington Palace, will also make sure to visit.

Pippa was spotted leaving Kensington Palace

Kate's mum Carole, who lives in Bucklebury, Berkshire, was spotted in London on Monday on the day that her new grandson was born. The former flight attendant was seen picking up essentials from Boots and department store Peter Jones in photos obtained by MailOnline. The glam grandmother, 63, was dressed down in tight jeans and a beige jacket and appeared to be in high spirits as she welcomed the news of her new grandson.

Kate's sister is said to be expecting her first child

Following the royal baby's first official appearance on the steps of the Lindo Wing, William and Kate will be able to celebrate their new arrival in private. The couple have most likely decided on a name and will share the news with the public in due course, with William telling crowds outside the hospital that his son's name would be revealed soon. One of the first people he would have told is his grandmother the Queen, who is currently in Windsor with Prince Philip. Once the immediate family are informed, Kensington Palace will announce the baby's full name and title in a statement.

