Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding follow suit from Prince William and Kate's? Harry and Meghan are set to exchange wedding vows on 19 May

It was one of the most iconic weddings in royal history, so it's hardly surprising Prince William and Kate's big day was a costly affair. In figures obtained by Press Association, it has now been revealed that the security at their 2011 wedding cost £6.35million, with nearly £3million spent on police overtime costs alone. Hundreds of officers were drafted in to help police crowds watching the event in London, which saw an estimated one million people line the streets.

Prince William and Kate tied the knot in 2011

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, which is taking place on 19 May at Windsor Castle, will be on a much smaller scale - but security costs will come with a similar price tag. Thames Valley Police is preparing for around 100,000 spectators in what will be one of the force's largest-ever security operations, which will require reinforcements from other forces, including the Metropolitan Police.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said costs for the police operation and any additional infrastructure will be shared between the force and the local council, but that any opportunity to recover costs from the Home Office at a later date "will of course be explored". In a statement, a Home Office spokesman said: "Police funding has increased £60 million in 2018-19, including £280 million from council tax precept, so that at a local, national and counter terrorism level the police have the resources they need."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on 19 May

Meanwhile, tourism chiefs are expecting a boost in visitor numbers this spring, as holidaymakers flock to Britain for the royal wedding next month. Approximately 100,000 revellers are expected to descend upon the Berkshire town over the wedding weekend. Director of the national tourism agency Visit Britain, Patricia Yates, has said: "It's a great opportunity, it's a great showcase moment for Britain." She added: "Obviously [Meghan] is American, so there's that connection with international markets, and there is already huge interest in the fashion she's wearing, and some of the modern British culture too."

