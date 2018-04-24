Journalist explains why he called Prince George and Princess Charlotte 'fake' Karl Stefanovic joked about the royal children's good behaviour

Australian TV host Karl Stefanovic has explained why he labelled Prince George and Princess Charlotte as 'fake' and 'aliens' during Today's coverage of the royal baby news. While watching footage of the young royals visiting their mum and new baby brother in hospital, Karl said: "I don't want to be disrespectful, but they could be aliens." He added: "I said earlier as well and a lot of people got very angry at me, but I do think they're fake kids, because I don't think I've ever seen a kid who is this well behaved walk into any kind of establishment."

George and Charlotte visiting the Lindo Wing

Deborah Knight, Karl's co-host, agreed that the pair were reserved, adding: "They are very, very reserved, not like your average Aussie child." When Karl asked what children behave like that, she replied: "Well, people who have an amazing upbringing with multiple nannies perhaps?" Their fellow host, Sylvia Jeffreys, joked: "Also children who know that there's a whole basket of chocolate waiting behind those doors… If they behave well, for all of the ten seconds while they're on camera, and they go behind the doors, and they have all the chocolate they want."

READ: See Prince Charles' incredibly sweet congratulatory message to son Prince William and Kate Middleton

Loading the player...

Prince William and Kate welcomed their third child on Monday 23 April, and introduced their newborn son to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing just hours after Kate gave birth. The statement on Twitter read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well… Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes."

REVEALED: What William and Kate said to each other on steps of Lindo Wing