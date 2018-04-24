Loading the player...

This is what Princess Diana's brother had to say about Prince George and Princess Charlotte Prince William took his children to meet their baby brother at the hospital on Monday

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has shared his joy following the birth of the new royal baby. The author retweeted a post from Kensington Palace that showed Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London on Monday to meet their little brother. Charles replied to the sweet photos, which showed Charlotte, two, waving at the cameras as she walked up the hospital steps, while George appeared more shy. "Very sweet!" he shared.

Charles will no doubt be introduced to Prince William and Kate's third child in due course. Members of the immediate family are expected to visit the Duke and Duchess and their new baby at their home in Kensington Palace over the next few days. Kate's sister Pippa Middleton was the first visitor to be pictured leaving the palace on Tuesday, after meeting her one-day-old nephew. Their mum Carole Middleton, who lives in Bucklebury, Berkshire, has also been pictured in London and is expected to make a visit soon.

Princess Diana's brother shared his joy on Twitter

Meanwhile, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are also due to meet the youngest member of the royal family. The future King released a statement on behalf of himself and his wife, and sweetly wrote: "We are both so pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them."

George and Charlotte met their baby brother in hospital on Monday

The Queen has remained in Windsor with her husband Prince Philip, but Her Majesty was one of the first to hear about the baby's safe arrival. William had the duty of calling his grandmother after the birth, just as he did when his two older children George and Charlotte were born. It's likely that William and Kate have already decided on a name for their little Prince, and have informed the Queen and their close family members. Royal watchers around the world are eagerly awaiting the big reveal, which is expected to take place on Wednesday, once the couple have been able to celebrate in private.

