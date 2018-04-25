Loading the player...

Did you notice Shaggy break royal protocol at the Queen's 92nd birthday concert? The It Wasn't Me singer is convinced the Queen winked at him

Shaggy and Sting had the crowd up and dancing at the Queen's birthday concert last weekend, but did you notice the moment the Jamaican singer broke royal protocol? Security officials had briefed the artists before the gig at the Royal Albert Hall, warning them not to leave the stage at any time during their sets.

The Queen and members of her family including Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle were all in attendance to celebrate the monarch's 92nd birthday in London. But Shaggy, 49, failed to heed the security warning and left the stage, even making his way towards the royal box. The It Wasn't Me singer is also convinced the Queen winked at him!



Fellow singer Sting revealed his horror, admitting he thought the pair would be booted from the show. "(Officials said), 'Whatever you do, don't go into the audience,' which is exactly what he did," Sting recalled during a joint interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "He was heading towards the royal box. I thought, 'Please, no... That's my Queen!'"

Admitting he was "a bit disruptive", Shaggy explained: "I was trying to high five, yo! But it was good, we had everyone up on their feet, including the Queen. It wasn't the normal protocol, but you know, we got the party going. It was a good time." Adamant that Her Majesty approved of their set, Shaggy added: "I did see she... gave me a wink!"



Sting, meanwhile, admitted he was surprised that the pair, who have just released their joint album 44/876, were asked to perform at the Queen's birthday party. "I'm not sure we're entirely to her taste!" he remarked.

The Queen appeared to be in high spirits as she celebrated her 92nd birthday last weekend. The royal family were out in full force for the event, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, and their teenage daughter Lady Louise Windsor. The star-studded bill included performances from Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Sir Tom Jones and Shawn Mendes.