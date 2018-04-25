Is the royal baby called Alexander? Prince William responds The proud dad made his first public engagement since the arrival of his third child

Royal fans have been anticipating the name announcement of the new royal baby since his arrival on Monday, with popular contenders including Arthur, Philip and Alexander – a name Prince William was quizzed about during his first public engagement since the birth on Wednesday. While at Westminster Abbey to attend the Anzac Day service, William said of the choice of name: "Alexander? “Funny you should say that," adding that Jerry is a strong name. Joined by brother Prince Harry and future sister-in-law Meghan Markle, the-dad-of-three also revealed that it was so far, so good when it comes to sleep. "Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself, which is good," he said.

Royal fans are waiting to hear what the new royal baby will be called

Alexander, meaning defender of the people, is the male version of Alexandra – the Queen's middle name. It is also the middle name of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's firstborn, Prince George, four, whose name is George Alexander Louis Cambridge. Giving their new son a name he shares with his big brother would make it even more special.

William previously told reporters outside the Lindo Wing on Monday that they would find out "very soon" when he was quizzed about a name for the new Prince. The newborn made a brief appearance with Kate and William on the hospital steps, just seven hours after the Duchess gave birth. The baby was wrapped up in a white blanket and matching white bonnet from Spanish store Irulea – which was the same design as the one his older sister, Princess Charlotte, wore back in 2015 when she made her first public appearance.

Prince William and Kate introduced their new son after his birth on Monday

News that Kate, 36, had given birth to her third baby was confirmed at 1pm on Monday. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."