Why we probably won't see Meghan Markle until her wedding day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding is less than a month away!

Meghan Markle stepped out at the crack of dawn on Wednesday to attend the Anzac Day service in London with Prince Harry, where the pair were later joined at Westminster Abbey by Prince William. It is now thought that Meghan – who looked as stylish as ever dressed in a full-length grey Smythe coat, black hat and matching shoes – will most likely not be seen again now until her wedding day. Prince Harry and Meghan are set to tie the knot in less than a month now, which will see the royal family, famous faces and royal fans from around the world descend to Windsor on 19 May.

Meghan Markle is thought to have undertaken her final engagement until the wedding

It is believed that Meghan will now be concentrating full-time on the final preparations for her big day, with Kensington Palace revealing that the former actress doesn’t have any more official events planned with Harry before the wedding. Meghan has already been getting used to her new royal role in the lead-up to her nuptials, and has carried out 16 days of royal engagements together with Harry since announcing their engagement on 27 November. She has even carried out a private engagement to meet Grenfell Tower survivors.

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on 19 May

Most recently, it was revealed that Harry and Meghan have chosen the music for their church service, including Brtain's Got Talent cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason. The 19-year-old – who first came to the couple's attention when Harry watched him play at a charity concert last year – recalled how he received a personal phone call from Meghan asking if he would play at the wedding. aking to Twitter this week, he confirmed: "I'm so excited and honoured to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. I was bowled over when Ms Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes!!! What a privilege. I can't wait!"

Harry and Meghan made their first official public appearance together at the Invictus Games in 2017, have been together since 2016, and along with their friends and family, have invited 1,200 members of the public to their wedding, as well as 200 people from a range of charities, 100 pupils from local schools, 530 members of the royal households and crown estate, and the community members of Windsor Castle.