The special significance of the car seat cover used to take home the royal baby Prince William and Kate took their newborn son home from the Lindo Wing on Monday following his safe arrival.

As with their other two children, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge drove their son home from the Lindo Wing following his safe arrival on Monday, taking the newborn in a baby carrier with a white cover – which had a very special significance. This is because the cover was created by Pasito a Pasito – a Spanish brand - which from now until the end of May, is priced at just 65.90 euros. The Cambridge family have close links with Spain. Not only do Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, have a Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, but Kate often dresses her children in Spanish brands, including Pepa & Co and Irulea – a Spanish boutique based San Sebastian, where both Charlotte and the newborn baby's bonnets were purchased.

The newborn Prince was carried in a car seat with special signifcance

The children's Spanish nanny Maria played a special role in the baby's outfit choice. Her mother bought the clothes from the children's boutique. The original set contained two bonnets – one white – which was worn by the newborn, and one ivory – which Charlotte wore in 2015. As with his big brother and sister, the new royal baby – in time – will also no doubt learn to speak Spanish.

William and Kate are now the proud parents of three children

Since his arrival, royal watchers have been waiting in anticipation for William and Kate to announce their son's name to the world. The most popular contender to date is Alexander, with William seemingly hinting at it during his public engagement at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday to attend the Anzac Day service. When quizzed about the moniker, William said: "Alexander? “Funny you should say that," adding that Jerry is also a strong name.

It was announced at 1pm on Monday that Kate had given birth to her third baby. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."