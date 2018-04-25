Why Prince William and Kate have delayed the royal baby name announcement The royal baby was born on Monday – and everyone is waiting to hear the little Prince's name

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge proudly introduced their baby son to the world on Monday following his safe arrival, William told reporters that they would "very soon" to hear the name chosen for the little Prince. And while William seemingly hinted that the newborn may be called Alexander during his public engagement at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday to attend the Anzac Day service, an official announcement is yet to be made - despite both Prince George and Princess Charlotte's names being announced two days after their arrivals. This could well be because the couple didn't want to overshadow such a important day as Anzac Day.

Everyone is waiting to hear what the little Prince will be named

It is thought that the new Prince's name will be revealed on day three, although royal fans could be waiting up to a month to find out if William and Kate decide to follow in the Queen and Prince Philip's footsteps - who waited 30 days before announcing the name of newborn Prince Charles in 1948. When it came to finding out William's moniker, meanwhile, Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales waited until seven days after his birth in 1982.

Alexander stands as the bookies favourite choice

As with their older two children's names, William and Kate will reveal their chosen name to the Queen before announcing it publically. Historically, this is no longer a requirement, but it is something they do out of respect. The doting parents will no doubt have put a lot of thought and consideration into the name for their son – just like they did with George – who shares his moniker with the Queen’s much-loved father, King George VI – and Charlotte – the female version of Charles. The little girl also has Elizabeth - after her great, grandmother, and Diana, after her late grandmother, as her two middle names.

Strong name contender Alexander means defender of the people, and is the male version of Alexandra – the Queen's middle name. It is also the middle name of George whose name is George Alexander Louis Cambridge. Giving their new son a name he shares with his big brother would make it even more special.