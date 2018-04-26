Why Prince Charles hasn't met the royal baby yet William and Kate welcomed their third child on Monday 23 April

Prince Charles's excitement at becoming a grandfather for the third time was evident when he released a statement following the birth of William and Kate's baby boy. But the 69-year-old is still yet to meet his new grandchild, who was born earlier this week, on Monday 23 April. The Prince of Wales is believed to have been in Scotland on the day of his grandson's birth, and on Tuesday had to travel to France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Anzac Day on Wednesday. It is thought Charles is now back in the UK, and is expected to visit the Cambridges at Kensington Palace in the near future.

Prince Charles is yet to meet William and Kate's new baby boy

Similarly, the Queen is yet to meet her sixth great grandchild. The monarch is currently in residence at Windsor Castle following her Easter break – on the day of the birth, the 92-year-old was pictured horse riding in the grounds of the estate. She too was overjoyed by the news of the birth, however, with Kensington Palace confirming that she, and the rest of the royal family, were "delighted".

STORY: Revealed: What William and Kate said to each other on the steps of the Lindo Wing

Kate's sister Pippa was the first visitor to be spotted at Kensington Palace following the baby's arrival. The 34-year-old – who is herself pregnant – was pictured driving away from Apartment 1A on Tuesday, having just met her one-day-old nephew. Then, on Wednesday, Kate's mother Carole Middleton and brother James Middleton were spotted at the Palace. Carole was also on hand to help with the school run, as she was also photographed collecting Prince George, four, from school.

The royal couple welcomed their baby boy on 23 April

William and Kate are yet to confirm the name of their three-day-old son, although an announcement is expected imminently. When Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, their names were announced two days after the birth, allowing William and Kate time to tell their immediate family. The Queen was the first person to find out; when George was born, William called his grandmother on a specially encrypted phone, before informing Kate's parents and siblings and his own father Prince Charles and brother Prince Harry.

STORY: Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to meet their new baby brother