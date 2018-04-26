Prince Harry has officially asked Prince William to be his best man The pair have a close brotherly bond, and Prince Harry was best man at Prince William's wedding in 2011

Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry has asked his big brother, Prince William, to serve as his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle on 19 May. The happy news was announced on Twitter on Thursday in a statement which read: "Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011. The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th." Several snaps of the brothers were also shared, with one showing the pair as youngsters wearing matching policeman hats./p>

Prince Harry was previously William's best man

Prince William had previously hinted that he would likely be Harry's best man on his special day. When asked by Capital DJ Roman Kemp whether he would take on the important role at Harry's wedding, William joked: "He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject." Previously speaking about their close relationship following the death of their mother, Princess Diana, William said: "Our relationship is closer than it's been because of the situation we've been through. Losing our mother at a young age it's helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You're like-minded. You go through similar things, it's a bond and it's something you know you've tackled together and come out better for it."

William and Harry have a close relationship

READ: Why we probably won't see Meghan Markle until her wedding day

Expressing his delight following the announcement of Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan back in November 2017, Prince William said: "We're very excited, delighted for them both. We're wishing them all the happiness at this very exciting time. Personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging all my food, which he's done for the last few years."

READ: Kate and William show rare public display of affection following baby son's arrival