Loading the player...

This is when Prince William and Kate Middleton will register the royal baby's birth The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child was born on Monday 23 April

Prince William and Kate are due to announce the name of their third child imminently, after which they will formally register the birth of their son. It's likely that the Duke will sign the birth register entry on behalf of himself and his wife, as he did with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. When George was born on 22 July 2013, William and Kate waited 11 days before registering his birth on 2 August. In contrast, they registered Charlotte's birth just three days after the Princess was born on 2 May 2015.

While parents in the UK legally have 42 days to officially register a child's birth, William and Kate are expected to register their son's arrival this week, judging by how long it took them for George and Charlotte. The new Prince's name, surname and title will be included in the birth certificate, alongside his place of birth. William and Kate's occupations – Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom respectively – will also be listed, as will their place of birth; Paddington for the Duke and Reading for the Duchess.

Princess Charlotte's birth was registered three days after she was born

But unlike most parents, William and Kate will not have to wait in line at the register office. A registrar will travel to Kensington Palace where the birth registry will be signed in the comfort of their home. Westminster City Council registrar Alison Cathcart did the honours for George and Charlotte's births. After George was born, Ms Cathcart said at the time: "It was a pleasure. Westminster City Council registered the birth of the Queen and Prince Charles and Princes William and Harry, so it's great to see that tradition continue."

MORE: Why Prince Charles hasn't met the royal baby yet

William and Kate will announce the baby's name soon

William and Kate welcomed their third child on Monday 23 April, and returned home to Kensington Palace just seven hours after the birth. The royal baby has already had his first visitors – Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, and Kate's mother Carole and brother James.

MORE: Why William and Kate have delayed the royal baby announcement