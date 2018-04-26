Kate felt 'pressure' to make appearance after royal baby's birth, says Kirstie Allsopp The Duchess received backlash from a number of people

Kirstie Allsopp has jumped to the Duchess of Cambridge's defense after the mum-of-three received criticism for not speaking to the public while introducing the new royal baby to the world on Monday. The Location, Location, Location presenter has said that Kate would have felt "pressured" to follow in the steps of the late Princess Diana, who appeared on the steps of the Lindo Wing with a newborn Prince William, and later Prince Harry after their births. Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Kirstie said: "She's always going to feel that pressure. Diana came out and did it. So, of course I suspect that the Duchess of Cambridge wants to be seen to do it."

Kirstie Allsopp defended the Duchess of Cambridge on GMB

Kate's appearance on Monday was met with mixed reactions. While the majority were delighted to see her appear with the newborn Prince, some mothers felt that her immaculate presentation so soon after giving birth put pressure on other mums to look the same. Kirstie added: "I don't think she has a responsibility, I'm sure she feels a responsibility because of previous generations. If she wants to jump in the car and zoom out the back good for her. I don't think she has any responsibilities except to the baby. She did do it and it was incredibly impressive."

Some mums said they felt pressured to look perfect following Kate's appearance

Kate stepped out on Monday dressed in a bespoke red and white dress created by Jenny Packham – who also designed the Duchess' previous two dresses when she appeared outside the Lindo Wing with a newborn Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The mother-of-three's hair was styled in her trademark bouncy blowdry, while a natural makeup look completed her look.

Kirstie isn’t the first person who has praised Kate for making a public appearance so soon after giving birth. On Tuesday, popular mum blogger and midwife, Mother of Daughters, said that she deserved a "round of applause". "Obviously Kate has had her hair and makeup done. She's married to William, he's going to be King one day. This is what is her life and she has to do it and I think she deserves a round of applause for doing that, not bursting into tears, not being overwhelmed," Clemmie said.