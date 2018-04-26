The Dutch royal family as you've never seen them before King Willem-Alexander is celebrating five years on the Dutch throne

King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Máxima have posed for new official portraits with their three daughters Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane. The striking set of photographs, which were released by the Dutch palace to celebrate the king's five years on the throne, show the family looking ultra-glamorous and camera-ready. The photos were taken at the royal palace in Amsterdam by Erwin Olaf last month.

One portrait shows the family-of-five mid-stride, with the king and queen's second daughter Princess Alexia taking pride of place in the centre. The 12-year-old wore a white shirt and black trousers and sported a perfect blow-dry like her sisters and mum. Máxima, 46, coordinated with her eldest and youngest daughters in all-black outfits. Royal fans were also treated to an interior view of the palace, including its marble sculptures, glittering chandeliers and beautiful flower arrangements.

Máxima and Willem-Alexander changed into formal attire for the photoshoot. Copyright: Erwin Olaf

During the photoshoot, the royals had a change of outfit, with Máxima and Willem-Alexander donning formal attire. The king wore the Knight Grand Cross Military Order of William while Máxima looked elegantly regal in the Grand Cross in the Order of the Dutch Lion.

Meanwhile their three daughters changed into dresses. Fourteen-year-old Princess Catharina-Amalia, the future queen of the Netherlands, looked all grown up in a purple dress while Princess Alexia changed into a black velvet number. The youngest of the family, Princess Ariane, 11, wore a pretty blue lace dress.

The couple's three daughters also posed for photos. Copyright: Erwin Olaf

Next week, King Willem-Alexander will mark five years on the throne. The palace shared the official portraits on Instagram, writing: "On Monday 30 April it is exactly five years ago that King Willem-Alexander was inaugurated. On the occasion of five years of Kingship, new state photographs have been released. The images were made by Erwin Olaf in the @paleisamsterdam."

The photos were released to celebrate the king's five years on the throne. Copyright: Erwin Olaf

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima tied the knot in 2002. They went on to welcome their three daughters in December 2003, June 2005 and April 2007. The king succeeded his mother Princess Beatrix following her abdication on 30 April 2013.