Prince William reveals why royal baby name has not been announced yet The royal couple welcomed their third child on Monday

Prince William and Kate have kept fans waiting three days to find out what they have named the royal baby son - and now he has explained why. The doting dad opened up about the delay while attending an engagement with his brother Prince Harry on Thursday, saying they were still "working on that".

William had previously told reporters that they would hear "very soon" the name they had chosen for their baby Prince, and even hinted that the newborn may be called Alexander during his public engagement at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday to attend the Anzac Day service.

Prince William explained the delay in revealing the baby name

It has previously been thought that Prince William and Kate had decided to delay the announcement because they didn't want to overshadow such an important day as Anzac Day. And when they didn't make an announcement on Thursday, it was believed that they want to wait to introduce their newborn son to Prince Charles first.

The Prince of Wales is believed to have been in Scotland on the day of his grandson's birth, and on Tuesday had to travel to France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Anzac Day on Wednesday. It is thought Charles is now back in the UK, and is expected to visit the Cambridges at Kensington Palace in the near future.

The royal couple welcomed their son on Monday

It is hoped that the new Prince's name will be revealed on day four, although royal fans could be waiting up to a month to find out if William and Kate decide to follow in the Queen and Prince Philip's footsteps - who waited 30 days before announcing the name of newborn Prince Charles in 1948. When it came to finding out William's moniker, meanwhile, Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales waited until seven days after his birth in 1982.

