Loading the player...

William and Kate announce the name of the third royal baby The new Prince was born on 23 April – St George's Day

Prince William and Kate have revealed the name of their new baby boy. Kensington Palace confirmed the news in a statement released on Twitter on Friday 27 April, shortly after 11am. It read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge." The name Louis is likely a tribute to Prince Charles' great-uncle, Earl Mountbatten, who was killed by the IRA in 1979. It is of French and German origin, and means 'renowned warrior'. The choice of name might have come as a surprise to royal watchers, given that it is one of Prince George's middle names, and also one of William's. Arthur, meanwhile, has strong royal ties - it is another of William's middle names, as well as Prince Charles'. The name Charles, meanwhile, is a clear nod to William's father, whose full name is Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

William and Kate have named their newborn son Louis Arthur Charles

In a break from tradition, William and Kate took four days to announce the name of their newborn – they took just two days to confirm the names of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In contrast, Prince Charles and Princess Diana waited seven days before deciding upon and announcing Prince William's name following his birth in June 1982. Prince Charles' name, meanwhile, remained a mystery for an entire month and was only declared ahead of his christening in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace in December 1948.

STORY: Kate and William proudly introduce their baby boy to the world: first photos

William and Kate have clearly given a great deal of thought in choosing a name for their third child. Their firstborn, Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge – who is third-in-line to the throne – was named after the Queen's father, King George VI, while Alexander is thought to have been picked by the couple to honour Her Majesty, whose middle name is Alexandra. Louis is said to be a tribute to Prince Philip, whose grandfather was Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg.

The baby boy will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge

Their daughter, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was also named after members of the family. Charlotte, the feminine form of Charles – William's father's name – also happens to be Pippa Middleton's middle name. Prior to William and Kate, the name had not been used by a royal in over two hundred years. Elizabeth is a very clear nod to both the Queen and her mother, and is also the middle name shared by Kate and her mum Carole, while Diana is a poignant nod to William's own late mother, Princess Diana, who passed away in August 1997 at the age of 36.

STORY: Revealed: What William and Kate said to each other on the steps of the Lindo Wing

News that Kate, 36, had given birth to her third baby was confirmed at 1pm on Monday. A statement from Kensington Palace read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."