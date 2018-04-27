Loading the player...

What is the royal baby's name? The meaning behind Prince Louis Arthur Charles Prince William and Kate have chosen to pay tribute to family members

Prince William and Kate have called their third child Prince Louis Arthur Charles and just like their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the traditional name has plenty of meaning behind it – plus links to the royal family. Louis is a traditional nod to the Duke of Edinburgh's uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, and the Duke's maternal grandfather, Prince Louis Alexander of Battenberg. The baby's big brother Prince George also has Louis as a middle name, just like his father William.

Arthur, which was always a popular choice with the bookies, is another of Prince William's middle names, as well as Prince Charles'; it was also a middle name of the Queen's father, King George VI. The regal name calls to mind the legendary King Arthur, who was the mythical leader of the knights of the Round Table. Charles, meanwhile, is a clear nod to Prince Louis' paternal grandfather, the Prince of Wales, whose full name is Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

Introducing Prince Louis Arthur Charles

Kensington Palace announced the baby's name four days after the birth. They released a statement on Friday morning that read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

William and Kate were always expected to choose a traditional, regal name for their newborn. They named their first child Prince George Alexander Louis; the little boy is the royal family's seventh George, while Alexander is thought to be a tribute to the Queen, whose middle name is Alexandra. Louis is the same middle name as his dad. For their daughter, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, William and Kate are said to have loved the name Charlotte, while Elizabeth is a clear tribute to the Queen, and Diana is in honour of William's late mother, Princess Diana.

The couple waited four days before announcing their son's name

The Duke and Duchess welcomed their third child on Monday morning, with a statement from the palace announcing: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." The statement continued: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."