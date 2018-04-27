William and Kate's baby name may have just been revealed on the royal website! The couple welcomed their third child on 23 April

Prince William and Kate are still yet to reveal the name of their newborn baby son. But it seems like a technical glitch on the royal family's official website may have given the game away. Typing in the web address www.royal/uk/prince-albert reveals the same 'Access Denied' page as it does with Prince George and Princess Charlotte's names. However, trying other possible baby names – such as Arthur or James – loads a 'Page Not Found' error message. Albert has been one of the top contenders on betting sites ever since the birth of the royal baby on 23 April. The name would pay tribute to Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, who helped modernise Britain, supporting the abolition of slavery and pushing forward social and educational reform. It is also one of the middle names shared by the baby's uncle, Prince Harry.

William and Kate are yet to announce the name of their newborn son

Speaking at an engagement on Thursday, Prince William seemed to suggest that he and Kate were struggling to pick a name for their son. Asked about the delay, he admitted they were still "working on that". It came after the royal apparently hinted that the newborn may be called Alexander, during his public engagement at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday for the Anzac Day service. When asked if the baby was called Alexander, William quipped: "Alexander? Funny you should say that." He added of his wife and their new child: "They're very well thanks," saying that everyone is "in good form, luckily". The future King added: "Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself, which is good."

The couple welcomed their baby boy on Monday 23 April

It was thought that Prince William and Kate decided to delay the announcement because they didn't want to overshadow such an important day as Anzac Day. And when they didn't make an announcement on Thursday, it was believed that they want to wait to introduce their newborn son to Prince Charles first. The Prince of Wales is believed to have been in Scotland on the day of his grandson's birth, and on Tuesday had to travel to France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Anzac Day on Wednesday. It is thought Charles is now back in the UK, and is expected to visit the Cambridges at Kensington Palace in the near future.

