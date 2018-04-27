Loading the player...

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton will have something extra to celebrate this weekend The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child on Monday 23 April

Prince William and Kate have no doubt been toasting the arrival of their third child, but the couple also have another very special reason to celebrate this weekend. The Duke and Duchess are marking their wedding anniversary on Sunday 29 April – seven years since they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey, London in front of 1,900 guests. As they do every year, the couple will celebrate in private, but plans may be put on the back burner this weekend now that William and Kate have a newborn to care for.

The doting parents will have their hands full looking after their four-day-old son, as well as Prince George, who turns five in July, and Princess Charlotte. Kate may also be putting the finishing touches to her daughter's birthday celebrations; Charlotte turns three on Wednesday.

William and Kate are marking their seventh wedding anniversary on Sunday 29 April

Kensington Palace announced the royal baby's arrival on Monday, releasing a statement that read: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." It also noted: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."

The couple welcomed their third child on Monday

The baby's name is expected to be announced imminently, with several reports suggesting that Albert, Arthur and Alexander are the favourites. During William's public engagement on Wednesday when he attended the Anzac Day service, the Prince was asked if the baby's name is Alexander. William quipped: "Alexander? Funny you should say that." He added of his wife and their new child: "They're very well thanks," saying that everyone is "in good form, luckily". The future King added: "Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself, which is good."

