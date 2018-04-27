Prince William jokes about getting revenge on Prince Harry as best man What did Prince Harry do on Prince William's wedding?!

Prince William has joked that he is planning on "getting revenge" on his brother, Prince Harry, while serving as his best man, just seven years after Harry had the same role at William's wedding to Kate Middleton. The comments came during an event which highlighted the positive work of a London sports centre supporting local children at the Greenhouse Centre in Marylebone. Speaking about how he felt when Harry asked him to be best man, the Duke of Cambridge said: "Really delighted obviously - revenge is sweet." Although the news was only announced on Thursday, Prince Harry revealed that he asked his brother a while ago, telling reporters: "He's known for months!"

The Princes joked about the wedding

Kensington Palace confirmed that William would be Harry's best man in a statement which read: "Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011. The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th." Speaking about being Harry's best man, Prince William previously joked: "He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject.

The two brothers both broke royal protocol by having a best man at their wedding, as traditionally royal grooms have 'supporters' to stand with them on the day. Prince Charles had his younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as his 'supporters' during his wedding to Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981, and Edward had his two brothers as supporters on his own wedding day.

