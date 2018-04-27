Prince Harry's private secretary Ed Lane Fox steps down Prince William's private secretary Miguel Head announced he was leaving the royal household last month

Prince Harry's right-hand man Ed Lane Fox is leaving his role as the Prince's private secretary. Ed, who has worked for Harry for five years, will step down from his post this summer. A spokesman for the Prince said: "His Royal Highness is hugely grateful to Ed for his hard work during a period that has seen the launch and growth of the Invictus Games, countless tours around the world, and the detailed planning for next month's wedding."

The spokesman continued: "Ed has led the creation of Prince Harry's private office and the development of His Royal Highness's work across a range of issues since leaving the Armed Forces. He has worked tirelessly, providing valued advice to Prince Harry and leadership of a growing team." The royal household are currently recruiting Ed's successor. In the meantime, Samantha Cohen, who will shortly complete her tenure as assistant private secretary to the Queen, will serve as an interim private secretary, starting late summer.

Ed's resignation comes just one month after Prince William's right-hand man, Miguel Head, announced that he is leaving his role as the Duke's private secretary. In March, the palace released a statement, saying that William "feels incredibly lucky to have benefited from Miguel’s advice and support over the last decade". Miguel was hailed as "outstanding" and as a "valued advisor".

The royal household has seen a number of surprising changes in the past year. Last summer, Prince Charles and Camilla's private secretary Mark Leishman quit his job after 14 years working at the palace. The Queen's private secretary Sir Christopher Geidt also resigned after ten years in his post. Sir Christopher was replaced by his deputy, Edward Young.

Likewise, the Duchess of Cambridge hired a new private secretary last autumn. Her right-hand woman Rebecca Priestley, who was always at Kate's side during public engagements, left her job last year. She has since been replaced by Catherine Quinn, the former chief operating officer and associate dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School. Rebecca worked for the royal household for ten years.