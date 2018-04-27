Loading the player...

James Corden sent baby Prince Louis the cutest gift ever The baby Prince's name was announced four days after the birth

Prince William and Kate's adorable baby boy Prince Louis has no doubt been inundated with gifts, but one present that will have stood out from the rest is James Corden's. The TV star is believed to have sent a 23-book Beatrix Potter collection and plush toys to the Prince, TMZ reports. The limited-edition range is estimated to cost around £540.

The classic children's books are a particularly fitting gift. James played Peter Rabbit in the new animation movie, which was released earlier this year. Prince Louis' nursery is also said to have a Peter Rabbit theme. William and Kate are believed to have adorned the room with Peter Rabbit pieces, along with some of Beatrix Potter's other popular characters, including Jemima Puddle-Duck and Mrs Tiggy Winkle.

James Corden played Peter Rabbit in the new children's film

It's a theme that the Duke and Duchess settled on when creating a nursery for their first child, Prince George, in 2013. The timeless pieces will have also been used by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and now her baby brother, who was born at 11.01am on St George's Day. As for the interior design company, William and Kate are believed to have used Dragons of Walton Street in Knightsbridge, the same business that helped create nurseries for William, his brother Prince Harry and their cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Baby Louis' name was revealed four days after his birth

Kensington Palace announced the arrival of the newest member of the royal family on Monday. Baby Louis was born in the morning and made his public debut just seven hours later. Doting mum Kate cradled her newborn in her arms, and showed her concern as she told William, "It's a bit windy. He might get cold. Let's go now," after the couple had posed for photos.

William, who is on paternity leave, has made a few public appearances since the birth. On Wednesday he attended the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey and was asked how his wife and newborn were doing. "They're very well thanks," replied William, saying that everyone is "in good form, luckily". The future King added: "Sleeping's going reasonably well so far, so he's behaving himself, which is good."