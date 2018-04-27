Prince Louis: Famous faces with the same name as the royal baby

﻿
Prince Louis Arthur Charles shares his first name with many famous faces, including an Oscar-winning actor, a jazz musician and plenty of French kings! Perhaps the most well-known Louis is the iconic trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong, while singers including Louis Jordan, producer and X Factor judge Louis Walsh and Louis Tomlinson are all fellow musicians who share the same moniker. The latter tweeted his approval at the royal baby name, writing: "Young Louis welcome to the world. I'll take you under my wing lad. The Adidas tracksuit is in the post!"

Actor Louis Gossett Jr is an Oscar-winning actor who shares the same name as the royal baby! He played Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley in the 1982 film An Officer And A Gentleman, starring opposite Richard Gere, and received a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for the role. Louis Ferrigno also played the Incredible Hulk in the TV show. There are also several French kings named Louis. In fact, France had a succession of monarchs all named Louis.

louis-tomlinson-zayn

Louis of One Direction tweeted about the royal baby

In fiction, there are plenty of Louis characters who have royal connections! In Gossip Girl, Blair Waldorf has a romance with a Prince Louis of Monaco. In The Princess Diaries, Mia has a royal pet cat named Fat Louie and of course, in The Jungle Book, King Louie is the head of the orangutans. Incidently, Louis Prima performed King Louie's hit song, I Wanna Be Like You, in the 1967 Disney version of the tale. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced the baby name via Kensington Palace on Friday in a statement which read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."

