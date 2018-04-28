Will Prince Louis go to the royal wedding? The new royal baby will only be a month old on the big day…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their third child on Monday 23rd April, announcing that the new baby boy is named Louis Arthur Charles - known officially as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. But, with the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just around the corner on 19th May, attention has turned to whether the new Prince will attend the big day or not. According to HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash, because the Prince is so young it is unclear as to whether we'll see him at the service or not.

"William and Kate will both be busy on the wedding day, as he carries out his best man duties and she oversees George and Charlotte’s involvement in the ceremony," says Emily. "I would expect nanny Maria Borrallo or Carole Middleton to be on hand to look after Prince Louis while they are in St George’s Chapel. But as he will be less than a month old, I’m sure Kate will want him nearby, even if we don’t see him at the service."

As Meghan and Harry's nuptials fast approach, Prince William has been busy getting ready to return the favour as best man to his younger brother - even recently joking that he's planning to "get revenge" on Harry! Speaking about how he felt when Harry asked him to be best man, the Duke of Cambridge said: "Really delighted obviously - revenge is sweet." Although the news was only announced on Thursday, Prince Harry revealed that he asked his brother a while ago, telling reporters: "He's known for months!"

The two brothers both broke royal protocol by having a best man at their wedding, as traditionally royal grooms have 'supporters' to stand with them on the day. Prince Charles had his younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, as his 'supporters' during his wedding to Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981, and Edward had his two brothers as supporters on his own wedding day. Meghan and Harry will marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor next month.

