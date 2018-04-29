Exclusive: Lady Sophie Windsor reveals how she cheated death in terrifying car crash Claudia Winkleman's sister was seriously injured in the road accident

In a dramatic world exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! Lady Sophie Windsor, wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, tells how she cheated death in a terrifying car crash last November and how the kindness of the royal family has aided her recovery. "It's very strange, when something huge happens to your body, you don't immediately feel the pain," the 37-year-old actress, tells HELLO! "I felt lots of warmth and a strange kind of serenity. I felt like my soul was rising up and seeing everything… Yes, I did expect to die. It was extraordinary."

Sophie, a mother to two young girls Maud, four, and Isabella, two, was travelling from the set of the Danny Boyle series Trust which she had been filming in Cambridgeshire, on 23 November 2017, when the car she was travelling in was hit by another and dramatically thrown up into the air before crashing down and causing her life-threatening injuries.

"I just remember a massive great thwack and then lots of hot blood all over me," she says. "I recall heat; I had broken my back and ruptured my abdomen so my belly was torn apart and basically in my lap. I could feel my backbones jiggling around and I thought: 'I really hope this doesn't mean anything paralysing'."

MORE: Prince George attends same school as cousin Maud

It was an agonising three days later in Addenbrooks Hospital, before Sophie began to regain feeling in her legs. "I had been a couple of millimetres away from paralysis," she reveals. After two weeks Sophie was transferred to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, where she finally walked again, and remained until Christmas Eve.

Just five months on from that terrifying November evening, Sophie is finally ready to tell her story, including the overwhelming kindness and compassion she has been shown by senior members of the royal family. She reveals the "magnificently practical" gift from the Prince of Wales. "Prince Charles sensed correctly that everything would be chaos at home, so he asked his cook, instead of taking care of him, to take care of us. So, our lunches and dinners were cooked at Clarence House then delivered for weeks on end while I was in hospital and then still disabled at home."

MORE: Sophie makes first appearance since terrifying car crash

She also reveals how the Duke of Cambridge, her husband's cousin, personally phoned the hospital to ensure she was well looked after. "I heard from pretty much every member of Freddie's family, I was spoiled to bits by them," she reveals.

Read the full interview only in HELLO! out now.