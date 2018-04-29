Princess Madeleine matches outfits with baby daughter Adrienne in adorable new photos Madeleine and Chris' third child was born 9 March

Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill have shared adorable new photos of their third child, baby girl Adrienne - and she is the cutest sleeping beauty. The Swedish royal shared a set of new pictures on Friday showing Madeleine and her second daughter perfectly matching their clothes, along with a message for her supporters. "Thank you for all the kindness that has been shown to us on the birth of our youngest daughter Adrienne!" the couple wrote. In one photo, the mother-of-three holds her Princess against her chest as she sleeps with her mouth slightly agape.

Princess Madeleine shared a new set of photos featuring her newborn daughter Princess Adrienne Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Royal Court

In one of the three new snaps, the mother and daughter duo have a matching moment as they both pose in blush pink outfits. In another photo, Madeleine can be seen cradling her sleeping baby girl in her arms while dad Chris lovingly wraps his arms around both of them. The photos, taken by Palace photographer Erika Gerdemark, were released ahead of Adrienne's baptism in June. The Swedish royal was the star of the show in the snaps, while her older siblings, Princess Leonore, four, and two-year-old Nicolas were not present during the shoot.

Madeleine and Chris, 43, welcomed their third child on 9 March. The London-based couple returned home to the royal's native Sweden for the birth. Earlier this month, Madeleine had her first engagement post-maternity leave. The Princess made her return to the public eye for a meeting with her mother Queen Silvia at the World Childhood Foundation. "Yesterday I participated in Childhoods International Council Meeting," she wrote along with photos from the event. "I'm so proud of all the good work Childhood is doing!"

Madeleine and Chris posed for pictures with their youngest daughter Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Royal Court

Before making her appearance in the spotlight, Madeleine, who debuted Adrienne's picture via her Instagram account, shared the exciting news about her daughter's christening – which has a special date. Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden's daughter announced that Adrienne will be christened at Drottingholm Palace Church on 8 June, which is Madeleine and Chris' wedding anniversary.

