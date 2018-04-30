This is all the wedding planning Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle have been doing this weekend The best pals had plenty to get on with…

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney might live all the way out in Canada, but that doesn't mean that she hasn't been there for her closest pal throughout her royal wedding planning - in fact, it seems that the pair have been working on organising the big day together since the start. According to The Sun, Jessica arrived in London this weekend to help Meghan with the final details for her upcoming marriage to Prince Harry - including one last fitting for the elusive wedding dress.

Jessica has been helping Meghan with her fashion choices for the wedding

Fashion stylist and PR consultant Jessica, who is also a wedding planner back in Toronto, reportedly joined Meghan at a top-secret location for the final fitting. The designer behind the gown is still unknown - though many believe the bride-to-be has chosen Ralph and Russo to make her wedding dress. The best friends also visited Windsor to suss out St George's Chapel, where Meghan and Harry will wed on 19th May.

The Sun's royal correspondent, Emily Andrews, tweeted: "Exclusive: #MeghanMarkle flew in her best mate @jessicamulroney to help with final wedding preparations and THE dress! It’s finished & the two women went for a fitting. So exciting! Only THREE weeks until #RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan." While Jessica has stayed silent social media, she did post on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, with a quote that said: "I said I could and I would. And I did." Sounds like all the plans are in place!

Jessica posted a cryptic Instagram story

Back in January, Meghan flew Jessica from Canada to London to help her to decide on which bridal gown to wear for the big day next month. Following the fitting, the stylist reportedly stayed at Kensington Palace with the couple for four nights, and was also thought to have helped Meghan decide on more outfits for her upcoming engagements. It's widely-believed that the royal-to-be will also have Jessica's four-year-old daughter, Ivy, as a flower girl.