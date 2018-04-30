Why we won't be seeing the royals this week - get all the details See what the British royal family are up to this week

After a busy few days, it seems the British royal family will be stepping away from the spotlight this week. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently relishing time with their newborn son, Prince Louis, who was born last Monday. With Kate on maternity leave and William taking a few weeks off from official royal duties, the couple will most likely be staying at their private residence in Kensington Palace. They will most likely next be seen together at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which will take place at Windsor Castle on 19 May.

William and Kate welcomed their baby boy on Monday 23 April

This Sunday marked William and Kate's seventh wedding anniversary. While they spent the day at home with their new bundle of joy, as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Kensington Palace celebrated on social media, by posting a gorgeous throwback from their big day. "Seven years ago today - thank you for all the lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!" the palace wrote. They will no doubt also be preparing for Charlotte's third birthday on Wednesday.

After a series of events last week, Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan will be focused on the final details of their wedding. It's thought that the former Suits actress will now not be seen again until her big day. The couple, who announced their engagement back in November, will tie the knot in less than three weeks, with other members of the royal family, famous faces and royal fans from across the globe set to descend to Windsor on 19 May. It is believed that Meghan is now concentrating full-time on the final preparations, with Kensington Palace recently revealing that she doesn't have any more official events planned with Harry before the wedding.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles is enjoying some time off after attending various events for the Commonwealth. Since his trip to Australia with the Duchess of Cornwall, he has travelled to Scotland and was in France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Anzac Day on Wednesday. It is thought Charles is now back in the UK, and is expected to visit the Cambridges at Kensington Palace to see his new grandson. Both Charles and Camilla were recently guests at the Royal Albert Hall for the Queen's 92nd birthday.

Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on 19 May

Since her milestone birthday, the Queen is currently in residence at Windsor Castle following her Easter break. The monarch will be the guest of honour at the CHI Royal Windsor Horse Show, which will be celebrating its Diamond Year this May. The 92-year-old royal, who is the show's patron, has attended every year since 1943, when the event was first set up to raise funds for the war effort. Her appearance will come just one week before the royal wedding on 9 May, with the show held in the private grounds of Windsor Castle - the only time of year they are opened up to the public.

