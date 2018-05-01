Which royal couple have just moved in next-door to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? We bet they'll be happy with their new neighours!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a new set of royal neighbours! The Sun has reported that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who will also marry this year, have moved into the Kensington Palace cottage adjacent to Harry and his fiancée. It is thought that the 28-year-old Princess and Jack, 31, moved into their new home the very same day the Duchess of Cambridge went into labour with new baby Prince Louis - so it was a busy day for the royal family!

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have moved to Kensington Palace

Eugenie and Jack are now living at the three-bedroom Ivy Cottage, while Meghan and Harry's home is the two-bed Nottingham Cottage. This is reportedly the first time that Eugenie and Jack, her partner of seven years, have lived together - so it's a very exciting time for the couple.

The British royal announced her engagement in January, two months after Harry and Meghan confirmed their own intention to marry. The couple will tie the knot in October. Buckingham Palace confirmed that the wedding will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor - the same venue that Prince Harry and his bride-to-be have chosen for their royal wedding in May.

An aerial view of the palace

The pair first spoke about their engagement on The One Show, with Eugenie opening up about how Jack proposed. She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light. I even said 'this is an incredible moment' - and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

